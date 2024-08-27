Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Belcan, Updates Q3, Full-Year Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. announced that it completed the acquisition of Belcan for approximately $1.3 billion in cash and stock. Belcan is a global supplier of engineering research and development services for the commercial aerospace, defence, space, marine and industrial verticals.

First announced in June, the acquisition will help boost Cognizant's engineering capabilities, build on its internet of things and digital engineering areas, and increase its presence in the aerospace and defence services market.

"We are delighted to officially welcome Belcan to Cognizant," Ravi Kumar S, chief executive officer of Cognizant, said. "We believe our combined capabilities, shared focus of providing value to our clients through distinctive technological expertise, and global scale and scope means we will be able to deliver high-quality solutions to a diverse mix of customers around the world."