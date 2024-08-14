Cognizant Collaborates With Dine Brands For AI-Led Solutions In Restaurant Industry

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has collaborated with Dine Brands Global Inc., a full-service dining company, to assist in the creation of its AI Innovation Foundry. The foundry will develop and test next-generation AI solutions in the restaurant industry.

This collaboration will also help Dine Brands explore AI technologies aimed at boosting productivity across its brands.

“This collaboration promises to deliver cutting-edge AI technologies designed to be transformational for Dine Brands and its restaurant brands,” said Anup Prasad, senior vice president and head of Cognizant's consumer business unit.

The recent developments in AI signify a shift in technology, with various new use cases being identified, tested, and deployed, including in the hospitality and restaurant sectors.

“Our AI Innovation Foundry is a pivotal milestone for us. It bridges technology and hospitality, empowering our brands with AI to meet strategic goals, support franchisees, and enhance the guest experience in restaurants,” said Justin Skelton, chief information officer of Dine Brands.