Cloudflare Report Shows Organisations Struggle To Identify, Manage API Cybersecurity Risks

Businesses are increasingly leveraging application programming interfaces, which underpin today's most-used sites and apps, ultimately opening the door to more online threats than seen before, a report by connectivity cloud company Cloudflare Inc. shows.

The API Security and Management Report underscores the gap between organisations' use of the APIs and their ability to safeguard the data those APIs touch.

The APIs power the digital world, with everything from phones and smartwatches to banking systems and shopping sites relying on the APIs to communicate. They can help ecommerce sites accept payments, enable healthcare systems to securely share patient data, and give taxis and public transportation access to real-time traffic data.

Businesses today now use them to build and provide better sites, apps and services to consumers. However, if unmanaged or unsecured, the APIs present a goldmine for threat actors to exfiltrate potentially sensitive information, the report showed.

"APIs are central to how applications and websites work, which makes them a rich, and relatively new, target for hackers," Matthew Prince, chief executive officer of Cloudflare, said. "It's vital that companies identify and protect all their APIs to prevent data breaches and secure their businesses."