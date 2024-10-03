Cloud And Gen AI: The Inextricable Connection

As global enterprises lay the foundation for generative artificial intelligence, access to critical services and emerging technologies unavailable on-premises are driving cloud adoption, according to a new report—Cloud Evolution: Mandate to Modernise—released by HCL Technologies Ltd.

Enterprises position the cloud as the core technology driving innovation and efficiency. Adopting cloud-native architectures and platform engineering is important for organisations aiming to build a future-proof IT landscape that supports innovation.

By refactoring applications and leveraging cloud-native disciplines and practices, businesses can potentially unlock agility, scalability, and resilience, according to the study, which was based on a survey of 500 senior business and technology leaders.

"Cloud is not just a technology investment; it is fundamental to how businesses modernise," said Siki Giunta, executive vice president and head of cloud native centre of excellence, HCLTech. “The convergence of cloud, Gen AI, and the acceleration provided by cloud-native practices is essential to how enterprises operate, enabling rapid decision-making, enhancing customer experiences, and driving competitive advantage,” Giunta added.