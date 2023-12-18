Clorox, Boeing, MGM And More: Why Big Hacks Have Surged In 2023

LockBit, ALPHV and Cl0p have been some of the most active ransom groups this year. Cl0p, for instance, was behind the breach of MOVEit file transfer software over the summer, an attack that has affected more than 2,600 organizations, according to Brett Callow, a threat analyst at Emsisoft. LockBit was behind an attack last month against the US arm of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., which disrupted the $26 billion US Treasury market, and an attack the month before that took down a website that Boeing Co. uses to sell spare aircraft parts, software and services.