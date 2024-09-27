Cisco Inaugurates First Routing Product Manufacturing Facility In Chennai

Cisco said "this state-of-the-art site will produce a range of Cisco's best-in-class routing and switching products to meet the rapidly-growing technology needs of organisations in India and around the world." The Chennai-based manufacturing facility was inaugurated by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Chuck Robbins, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco; Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC as well as state and local government officials.