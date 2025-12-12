Chrome Killer? Google Debuts Its Latest AI-Driven Browser In Search Labs
Following the success of Gemini 3.0, Google is planning to further ramp up its AI offerings, as it debuts DIsco - an AI browser - to its Search Labs, along with a new browsing interface called GenTabs, reports The Verge.
GenTabs is a novel browsing idea built on the Gemini 3.0 ecosystem, allowing users to have a customised browsing experience based on what they need.
GenTabs is essentially a marriage of Googling and Vibe-Coding. It takes a query or a prompt and opens up a series of related tabs before turning it into a custom interface.
If one asks for travel tips, GenTabs can build a planner app. If one prompts for study help, it can build them a flashcard system.
While GenTabs is essentially the idea, it runs on the Disco browser, both of which have been debuted on Google's Search Labs as an experiment, to see whether or not they have a future in Google's AI ecosystem.
Not A Chrome Killer
Despite Disco's potential, it is not being built as a replacement for Google Chrome and had initially started as a hackathon project inside Google offices.
“I don’t think of Disco as a general-purpose browser,” Parisa Tabriz, who runs the Chrome team at Google, told The Verge.
“People go from just having tabs to creating this very personalised, curated app that helps them do what they need, right now," she added.
A video shared by Google shows a demonstration of how Google GenTabs work.
For example, when prompted for a trip to Burlington, GenTabs, through Disco, was able to build a customised interface that acted as a planner, offering the user details such as weather, activities, restaurants and local sightseeing.
It can also help build an itinerary, making life easier for prospective travellers, who often have to comb through multiple tabs to find information.
This is one of many use cases for GenTabs as it goes through experimental testing inside Google Labs.