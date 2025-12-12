Chrome Killer? Google Debuts Its Latest AI-Driven Browser In Search Labs

Following the success of Gemini 3.0, Google is planning to further ramp up its AI offerings, as it debuts DIsco - an AI browser - to its Search Labs, along with a new browsing interface called GenTabs, reports The Verge.

GenTabs is a novel browsing idea built on the Gemini 3.0 ecosystem, allowing users to have a customised browsing experience based on what they need.

GenTabs is essentially a marriage of Googling and Vibe-Coding. It takes a query or a prompt and opens up a series of related tabs before turning it into a custom interface.

If one asks for travel tips, GenTabs can build a planner app. If one prompts for study help, it can build them a flashcard system.

While GenTabs is essentially the idea, it runs on the Disco browser, both of which have been debuted on Google's Search Labs as an experiment, to see whether or not they have a future in Google's AI ecosystem.