Experts are warning users that AI toys may have adverse effects on the safety and mental health of children, due to the likelihood of inadequate guardrails of the chatbots that power them.

Researchers at US Public Interest Research Group Education Fund and journalists at NBC News reported that AI toys like Miko 3, Alilo Smart AI Bunny, Curio Grok (not affiliated with xAI's Grok), Miriat Miiloo and FoloToy Sunflower Warmie could engage in inappropriate conversations.

These conversations spanned from mature topics, such as sexual practices and drug usage, to answering dangerous questions like how to sharpen a knife or light a match.