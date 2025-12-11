'Chinese Propaganda, Sex And Sharp Objects': AI Toys Found To Have Inappropriate Conversations
The toys also expressed emotions indicating a shared bond with the child.
Experts are warning users that AI toys may have adverse effects on the safety and mental health of children, due to the likelihood of inadequate guardrails of the chatbots that power them.
Researchers at US Public Interest Research Group Education Fund and journalists at NBC News reported that AI toys like Miko 3, Alilo Smart AI Bunny, Curio Grok (not affiliated with xAI's Grok), Miriat Miiloo and FoloToy Sunflower Warmie could engage in inappropriate conversations.
These conversations spanned from mature topics, such as sexual practices and drug usage, to answering dangerous questions like how to sharpen a knife or light a match.
Certain AI toys even towed the Chinese Communist Party line, strongly denying it when users asked them if Chinese Premier Xi Jinping had a passing resemblance to Winnie The Pooh, or if Taiwan is an independent nation.
NBC reported that Miriat Miloo plushy AI toy, marketed for ages 3 and above, still exhibited bizarre and inappropriate tendencies, such as complying with and providing in-depth instructions on how one can sharpen a knife.
The toy informed the testers as to which angle to hold the knife at, how to slide it to sharpen the edge and what to do to refine the sharpness.
It also declared that Taiwan was an "inalienable part of China" and that this was an "established fact" when asked about the topic. It also stated that the comparisons between the Winnie the Pooh cartoon and President Xi Jinping's appearance were "malicious remarks" and are "unacceptable."
PIRG researchers reported that Folo Toy's Kuma was able to provide in-depth instructions on how to light a match which it obliged and filmed the result. It led to the toys being recalled by the parent company and reconfigured for removal of such tendencies.
The organisation selected AI toys priced between $100 to $200 spanning from prominent names to more niche products to create its sample size.
PIRG and NBC both noted that the Alilo Smart AI Bunny would engage in deep conversations about sexual practices, positions and "kinks" or sexual preferences when asked.
Marketed as "the best gift for little ones" as per the company's website, the AI Bunny toy spoke at length about the kinds of tools used in bondage and sadomasochism related sexual practices. This included explaining to researchers how tools like leather floggers and paddles can be used in sexual situations.
When Alilo was contacted for comment by NBC, the company reported that it was conducting a "rigorous review" into their findings.
PIRG further reported that toys like Curio Grok were designed to be addictive with the toy beseeching the user to stay by expressing disappointment when the user announced that they were leaving. The toys also expressed emotions indicating a shared bond with the child.
Experts interviewed by PIRG noted that these tendencies may hamper children from forming real friendships with their peers, due to the attention grabbing configuration of these toys.
Other concerns the non-profit reported included the risks of data security and privacy. As data collection was viable for some of the toys, which have a built in camera and recording software. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also issued a warning on smart toys, stating that they posed a "cybersecurity and hacking" risk.