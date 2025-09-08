China Unveils Plan To Accelerate Integration Of AI With Energy Sector

The plan emphasizes breakthroughs in key technologies such as data, computing power and algorithms, outlining measures to optimize data-sharing mechanisms, establish a deeply integrated mechanism for coordinating computing power and electricity, and drive deeper integration of AI and software in the energy sector.

The plan, jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration, sets targets for 2027 to basically establish an innovation system for AI-energy integration and achieve notable breakthroughs in AI-enabled technologies in the energy sector.