ChatGPT Voice Now Built Into Main Interface: What's New For Users?

OpenAI has now integrated ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode directly into the main chat interface. The company on Tuesday informed its users that they no longer need to switch to a separate screen to talk to its AI chatbot.

“You can now use ChatGPT Voice right inside chat—no separate mode needed. You can talk, watch answers appear, review earlier messages and see visuals like images or maps in real time,” it said in a post on X.

This means that the users will be able to speak to ChatGPT and see its responses at the same time. Shared images and other visual content will also appear while they talk.

Previously, voice mode opened a new screen with an animated blue circle. It included a mute button, a live video option and an exit button.