ChatGPT Voice Now Built Into Main Interface: What's New For Users?
OpenAI is rolling out the new integrated voice mode to all users on both mobile and the web. Users only need to update the ChatGPT app to access the latest features.
OpenAI has now integrated ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode directly into the main chat interface. The company on Tuesday informed its users that they no longer need to switch to a separate screen to talk to its AI chatbot.
“You can now use ChatGPT Voice right inside chat—no separate mode needed. You can talk, watch answers appear, review earlier messages and see visuals like images or maps in real time,” it said in a post on X.
This means that the users will be able to speak to ChatGPT and see its responses at the same time. Shared images and other visual content will also appear while they talk.
Previously, voice mode opened a new screen with an animated blue circle. It included a mute button, a live video option and an exit button.
The earlier version allowed users only to hear replies, without offering the option to read them. So, missing a response meant switching back to text mode, which used to interrupt the flow.
The new integrated voice mode is rolling out to all users on both mobile and the web. Users only need to update the ChatGPT app to access the latest features, OpenAI said. Once updated, users can talk to ChatGPT and see its responses directly within the main chat window.
OpenAI is also giving users the option to keep the earlier voice experience. If one prefers the original setup with a dedicated voice screen, they can switch it back at any time. For this, they will need to go to the ‘Settings’ and click on Voice Mode and turn on “Separate mode.” This restores the classic interface and layout.
With this new update, the users are expected to get an experience of a more natural conversation with the AI chatbot. The latest improvements in ChatGPT come amid an intensifying competition in the AI space from rivals such as Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s Copilot.