Business NewsTechnologyChatGPT To Allow Erotica For Verified Adult Users, Sam Altman Says
ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT To Allow Erotica For Verified Adult Users, Sam Altman Says

Sam Altman said ChatGPT was "pretty restrictive" to deal with mental health issues, which made the platform less useful and enjoyable to many users without such problems.

15 Oct 2025, 08:01 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>OpenAI made $4.3 billion in revenue during first half of 2025. (Photo: X)</p></div>
OpenAI made $4.3 billion in revenue during first half of 2025. (Photo: X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

OpenAI will soon relax some of ChatGPT's safety restrictions, allowing users to make the chatbot’s responses friendlier or more "human-like", and for "verified adults" to engage in erotic conversations, Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman announced on Tuesday.

In a post on X, he said ChatGPT was "pretty restrictive" to deal with mental health issues, which made the platform less useful and enjoyable to many users without such problems.

"Now that we have been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are going to be able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases," he said.

The company now plans to release a new version of ChatGPT that allows users to have a personality that behaves more like what people liked about the GPT-4o model.

ALSO READ

Will ChatGPT Become A Social Media App? OpenAI Tests DM Feature
Opinion
Will ChatGPT Become A Social Media App? OpenAI Tests DM Feature
Read More

The announcement is a notable pivot from OpenAI's months-long effort to address the concerning relationships that some mentally unstable users have developed with ChatGPT. Several concerning stories emerged recently around ChatGPT, specifically its GPT-4o model, suggesting the AI chatbot could lead vulnerable users down delusional rabbit holes, as per a TechCrunch report.

"If you want your ChatGPT to respond in a very human-like way, or use a ton of emoji, or act like a friend, ChatGPT should do it (but only if you want it, not because we are usage-maxxing)," Sam Altman said.

"In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our "treat adult users like adults" principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults," the OpenAI CEO said.

It is unclear whether the platform will extend erotica to its AI voice, image, and video generation tools.

OpenAI launched GPT-5 in August, a new AI model that exhibits lower rates of sycophancy and features a router that can identify concerning user behavior. A month later, OpenAI launched safety features for minors, including an age prediction system and a way for parents to control their teen’s ChatGPT account.

ALSO READ

MAI-Image-1: After Gemini And ChatGPT, Microsoft Launches In-House AI Image Generator — How It Differs
Opinion
MAI-Image-1: After Gemini And ChatGPT, Microsoft Launches In-House AI Image Generator — How It Differs
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT