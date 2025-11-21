ChatGPT Rolls Out Group Chat — How To Create, Features, And More
ChatGPT launched group chats globally to all users on 'Free', 'Go', 'Plus', and 'Pro' plans, OpenAI announced on Thursday.
This new feature allows users to collaborate with each other and ChatGPT in one shared conversation. According to OpenAI, this newly launched version of ChatGPT works as a one-on-one assistant in a space where friends, family, or co-workers can work together to plan, create, and make decisions.
Create A Group Chat
Here's how to 'Start a Group Chat', according to OpenAI:
Open the ChatGPT app (Web, iOS, or Android).
Tap the people icon in the top‑right of a new chat to start a new group chat.
Tap Start group chat. You’ll land in a new chat where you can add others by sharing an invite link.
When you join or create your first group chat, you will be asked to set up a short profile (name, username, and photo) so everyone knows who is in the conversation.
Turn an existing chat into a group
Open the conversation.
Tap the people icon in the top‑right of a new chat to start a new group chat.
Tap Start group chat. You will land in a copy of the chat where you can add others by sharing an invite link.
Adding people to an existing chat creates a copy of the original conversation as a new group chat. Your original conversation stays separate and can be found under Your chats.
Where to find your group chats
Group chats appear in the new Group chats section of the sidebar so you can quickly:
Reopen recent groups
See who is in each group
Manage settings and notifications
You can also invite people to your group chat. A group chat will have between one to twenty people and anyone in the group can share the link to bring others in.
Model and features
In group chats, ChatGPT:
Responses are powered by GPT-5.1 Auto, which chooses the best model to respond with based on the prompt and the models available to the user that ChatGPT is responding to base on their Free, Plus, Go, or Pro plan.
Supports:
Search
Image creation
Image uploads and vision
File upload and retrieval (e.g., docs, PDFs)
Dictation / voice input (using your device’s microphone)
Features not currently available at launch in group chats include:
Canvas
Voice mode / full voice conversations
Python / Data Analysis
Deep Research
Tasks, Connectors, and Apps
Agent mode
Account-level memory and custom instructions
These features remain available in other parts of ChatGPT (depending on your plan) but are not yet supported in group chats.
In a group chat, ChatGPT follows the flow of the conversation and decides when to respond and when to stay quiet. You can always get its input by mentioning “ChatGPT”.
By default, it answers questions automatically, but you can switch to "Mention-only" mode in the settings so it only speaks when specifically tagged.
It is designed to avoid interrupting when users are talking one-on-one. Additionally, ChatGPT can now react to messages with emojis and use members' profile photos to generate personalised images.