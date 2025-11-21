ChatGPT Rolls Out Group Chat — How To Create, Features, And More

Here's how to 'Start a Group Chat', according to OpenAI:

Open the ChatGPT app (Web, iOS, or Android). Tap the people icon in the top‑right of a new chat to start a new group chat. Tap Start group chat. You’ll land in a new chat where you can add others by sharing an invite link.

When you join or create your first group chat, you will be asked to set up a short profile (name, username, and photo) so everyone knows who is in the conversation.

Turn an existing chat into a group

Open the conversation. Tap the people icon in the top‑right of a new chat to start a new group chat. Tap Start group chat. You will land in a copy of the chat where you can add others by sharing an invite link.

Adding people to an existing chat creates a copy of the original conversation as a new group chat. Your original conversation stays separate and can be found under Your chats.

Where to find your group chats

Group chats appear in the new Group chats section of the sidebar so you can quickly:

Reopen recent groups

See who is in each group

Manage settings and notifications

You can also invite people to your group chat. A group chat will have between one to twenty people and anyone in the group can share the link to bring others in.