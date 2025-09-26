ChatGPT Pulse: How To Use It, Key Details To Keep In Mind
The Pulse feature quietly works through the night, gathering tailored research for you and presents visual cards the next day.
OpenAI is rolling out a fresh addition to ChatGPT named Pulse. The feature compiles customised reports overnight, delivering users visual cards to help them start the next day. The idea is to make ChatGPT a natural first stop each morning, in the same way people often turn to news feeds or social platforms.
“The research appears in Pulse as topical visual cards you can scan quickly or open for more detail, so each day starts with a new, focused set of updates,” OpenAI said in a blog post.
ChatGPT Pulse is currently limited to Pro subscribers on mobile, with wider availability expected at a later stage.
“We’ll learn and improve from early use before rolling it out to Plus, with the goal of making it available to everyone,” OpenAI said.
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, posted on X, “This also points to what I believe is the future of ChatGPT: a shift from being all reactive to being significantly proactive, and extremely personalised.”
Today we are launching my favorite feature of ChatGPT so far, called Pulse. It is initially available to Pro subscribers.— Sam Altman (@sama) September 25, 2025
Pulse works for you overnight, and keeps thinking about your interests, your connected data, your recent chats, and more. Every morning, you get aâ¦
ChatGPT Pulse: How It Works
Each day, ChatGPT provides you with a hand-picked selection of key updates, ensuring you have the details you need to focus on your priorities. These updates remain accessible only for the day unless you choose to save them in a chat or continue the discussion, which keeps them in your history.
You can also open an update to explore it further, ask for actionable steps, or store it for later, helping you move towards your goals with timely and accurate guidance.
“Pulse is a preview and won’t always get things right. It aims to show you what’s most relevant and useful but you may still see suggestions that miss the mark. For example, you may get tips for a project you already completed. You can guide what shows up by telling ChatGPT directly. It remembers your feedback for next time and improves as it learns from real use,” as per OpenAI.
ChatGPT Pulse: How To Use It
You can set the direction for what Pulse needs to look into each day. By tapping “curate”, you can shape future updates: whether that’s a Friday digest of nearby events, advice on picking up a new hobby, or something particular such as “highlight cricket news tomorrow.”
Simple feedback tools like thumbs up or down let you fine-tune the results and you can check or remove your feedback history whenever you like. The more guidance you give, the more tailored and valuable Pulse becomes.