ChatGPT Pulse: How To Use It, Key Details To Keep In Mind

OpenAI is rolling out a fresh addition to ChatGPT named Pulse. The feature compiles customised reports overnight, delivering users visual cards to help them start the next day. The idea is to make ChatGPT a natural first stop each morning, in the same way people often turn to news feeds or social platforms.

“The research appears in Pulse as topical visual cards you can scan quickly or open for more detail, so each day starts with a new, focused set of updates,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

ChatGPT Pulse is currently limited to Pro subscribers on mobile, with wider availability expected at a later stage.

“We’ll learn and improve from early use before rolling it out to Plus, with the goal of making it available to everyone,” OpenAI said.