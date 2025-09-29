Business NewsTechnologyChatGPT Now Has Parental Controls — Here's How They Work
ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT Now Has Parental Controls — Here's How They Work

The controls come with a safety notification feature where the parent will be alerted if ChatGPT's system and reviewers detect a serious safety risk for the child.

29 Sep 2025, 10:36 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The mobile version of the app will be released "soon" the company said. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The mobile version of the app will be released "soon" the company said. (Source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

OpenAI launched parental controls for ChatGPT users on its web version, according to announcements from the company on their blog post and on social media platform 'X'. The mobile version of the app will be released "soon" the company said.

The AI giant also posted some answers in the reply to their 'X' post to what they anticipated to be frequently asked questions that would be posed to them.

"We’ve worked closely with experts, advocacy groups, and policymakers to help inform our approach — we expect to refine and expand on these controls over time," the company said.

The company also posted a link to its resource page which broke down how the controls work, how they can be accessed and what parents can do with them.

How It Works

Parental controls work via a link set up between a parent and their teenage child (children under 13 are not meant to use ChatGPT, according to OpenAI). Parents can access ChatGPT via the Parental controls setting on the web version of the app or enter the URL — chatgpt.com/parent-resources.

Teenagers can be invited via e-mail or text message and once they accept, parents can start using the controls. The child also has the option to unlink their accounts, but parents will be notified if the account is disconnected from the controls.

However, the teenagers will still have partial privacy as OpenAI stated that parents won't have access to their children's chats. If ChatGPT's system as well as its trained reviewers notice a safety risk, parents will be notified with only the relevant part of their child's chats being flagged to them.

Parents can receive the notification via e-mail, SMS, push notification or all three.

ALSO READ

ChatGPT Pulse: How To Use It, Key Details To Keep In Mind
Opinion
ChatGPT Pulse: How To Use It, Key Details To Keep In Mind
Read More

What's Restricted

The controls will allow parents to restrict features such as access to image generation, graphic content and viral challenges. The amount of time that a child has access to the AI can also be limited, via the 'Quiet Hours' feature.

Parents can also remove their child's access to voice mode and disable the chatbot's access to transcripts to train itself. They can also turn off the 'memory' feature so it won't record or remember past chats.

It also has a built-in safety notification where it will alert the parent if it detects a "serious safety risk" for the child.

ALSO READ

AI May Replace 40% Of Human Jobs, Claims OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Opinion
AI May Replace 40% Of Human Jobs, Claims OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT