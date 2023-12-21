ChatGPT Now Allows Users To Archive Their Chats; All You Need To Know About The New Feature
This advanced feature is currently available on iOS and the web and is likely to be implemented in Android soon, OpenAI said in a post on X.
OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to archive their chats. This will remove chats from a user's sidebar without deleting them. Users can see their archived chats in Settings.
This week, OpenAI also released a 27-page ‘Preparedness Framework’ describing the company's processes to track, evaluate, forecast, and protect against catastrophic risks posed by increasingly powerful models.
"The study of frontier AI risks has fallen far short of what is possible and where we need to be. To address this gap and systematize our safety thinking, we are adopting the initial version of our Preparedness Framework," OpenAI said.
We are systemizing our safety thinking with our Preparedness Framework, a living document (currently in beta) which details the technical and operational investments we are adopting to guide the safety of our frontier model development.https://t.co/vWvvmR9tpP— OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 18, 2023
Last week, OpenAI said it has resolved an incident that caused a “major” outage on ChatGPT on the web, according to a notice on its website.
The service had been intermittently unavailable for about 40 minutes, according to the San-Francisco-based AI chatbot creator.
Nearly 3,000 outages were reported at around 9:48 a.m. Hong Kong on Thursday, according to the monitoring website Downdetector, a Bloomberg said.