ChatGPT Launches New App Directory: What's In It For Users?
Some of the apps that can be connected to ChatGPT include Spotify and Apple Music for music, DoorDash and Instacart for food and grocery deliveries.
ChatGPT has launched an app directory that lets users connect popular services directly within the platform. This means users can access apps using the ‘@’ command during conversations.
ChatGPT can also suggest apps when needed. For example, linking Adobe Photoshop allows users to use its tools while making image requests.
Mashable, which tested the feature, noted in a report that the app feature inside ChatGPT works even if the users don't have an existing Photoshop account.
According to OpenAI, the new feature will allow apps to add context and let users take actions. These could include ordering groceries, creating slide decks or searching for homes.
The update also allows developers to build new app-based experiences inside ChatGPT, making the chatbot more interactive.
"Apps extend ChatGPT conversations by bringing in new context and letting users take actions like order groceries, turn an outline into a slide deck, or search for an apartment," wrote OpenAI in an announcement on Dec. 17.
Steps To Use Apps In ChatGPT
Access the directory – Go to the tools menu in ChatGPT or visit.
Discover apps – Browse available apps or use deep links from other platforms to reach an app’s page directly.
Connect apps – Link the apps you want to use to your ChatGPT account.
Use apps in chat – During a conversation, trigger an app by typing ‘@’ followed by its name, or select it from the tools menu.
“We’re also experimenting with ways to surface relevant, helpful apps directly within conversations—using signals like conversational context, app usage patterns, and user preferences—and giving users clear ways to provide feedback,” OpenAI said.
Although some reports call the new Apps beta a ‘ChatGPT app store’, it is currently an app directory. However, Mashable reported that OpenAI has noted that it could eventually help developers “expand the ways developers can reach users and monetise their work."
New apps will continue to be added over time, expanding ChatGPT’s capabilities and user options. Some of the apps that can be connected to ChatGPT include Spotify and Apple Music for music, DoorDash and Instacart for food and grocery deliveries. The list also includes TripAdvisor, Expedia, Target, among others.