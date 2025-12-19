ChatGPT Launches New App Directory: What's In It For Users?

ChatGPT has launched an app directory that lets users connect popular services directly within the platform. This means users can access apps using the ‘@’ command during conversations.

ChatGPT can also suggest apps when needed. For example, linking Adobe Photoshop allows users to use its tools while making image requests.



Mashable, which tested the feature, noted in a report that the app feature inside ChatGPT works even if the users don't have an existing Photoshop account.

According to OpenAI, the new feature will allow apps to add context and let users take actions. These could include ordering groceries, creating slide decks or searching for homes.

The update also allows developers to build new app-based experiences inside ChatGPT, making the chatbot more interactive.

"Apps extend ChatGPT conversations by bringing in new context and letting users take actions like order groceries, turn an outline into a slide deck, or search for an apartment," wrote OpenAI in an announcement on Dec. 17.