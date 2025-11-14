ChatGPT Group Chats: OpenAI Rolls Out New Feature In Select Regions—What We Know So Far

OpenAI has introduced a new feature that allows ChatGPT users to include the chatbot in conversations with friends, colleagues and partners. The group chats feature is being rolled out for users in select regions.

“With group chats, you can bring friends, family, or coworkers into a shared space to plan, make decisions, or work through ideas together,” ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI, said in a blog post.

OpenAI has begun rolling out the group chat feature for both web and mobile users who are signed in, covering those on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans across Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan.

“This pilot is a small first step toward shared experiences in ChatGPT, and we expect to learn from early user feedback to inform how we expand to more regions and ChatGPT plans,” OpenAI said.

Group chats function similarly to regular ChatGPT conversations, except that several people can take part at once. The replies are generated through GPT‑5.1 Auto, which automatically selects the most suitable model depending on the user’s plan: Free, Go, Plus, or Pro, and the nature of the prompt.