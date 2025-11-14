ChatGPT Group Chats: OpenAI Rolls Out New Feature In Select Regions—What We Know So Far
The group chat feature makes it easier to collaborate with others by bringing ChatGPT into the conversation.
OpenAI has introduced a new feature that allows ChatGPT users to include the chatbot in conversations with friends, colleagues and partners. The group chats feature is being rolled out for users in select regions.
“With group chats, you can bring friends, family, or coworkers into a shared space to plan, make decisions, or work through ideas together,” ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI, said in a blog post.
OpenAI has begun rolling out the group chat feature for both web and mobile users who are signed in, covering those on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans across Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan.
“This pilot is a small first step toward shared experiences in ChatGPT, and we expect to learn from early user feedback to inform how we expand to more regions and ChatGPT plans,” OpenAI said.
Group chats function similarly to regular ChatGPT conversations, except that several people can take part at once. The replies are generated through GPT‑5.1 Auto, which automatically selects the most suitable model depending on the user’s plan: Free, Go, Plus, or Pro, and the nature of the prompt.
Rate limits are triggered only when ChatGPT sends a reply, not during exchanges between users in a group chat. Each response from ChatGPT counts toward the message allowance of the user receiving the reply.
“We’ve also taught ChatGPT new social behaviours for group chats. It follows the flow of the conversation and decides when to respond and when to stay quiet based on the context of the group conversation. You can always mention ‘ChatGPT’ in a message when you want it to respond,” said OpenAI.
The company notes that group chats are distinct from private conversations. “Your personal ChatGPT memory is not used in group chats, and ChatGPT does not create new memories from these conversations.”
Users stay in charge of their participation in group chats. Joining a group chat requires users’ approval, and all members can view who’s part of it or exit whenever they wish. Any participant can remove others, apart from the chat’s creator, who can only leave on their own.
For anyone below 18, ChatGPT will automatically cut down exposure to sensitive content.
How Group Chat Works
To begin a group chat, tap the people icon at the top right of any new or ongoing conversation. If you add someone to an existing chat, ChatGPT will duplicate that chat to create a new group version, keeping your original discussion untouched.
You can also add others by sharing an invite link with up to 20 people, and any group member can share that link further. The first time you join or create a group chat, you’ll be prompted to make a brief profile including your name, username and photo so that others can recognise you easily. All group chats will appear in a clearly marked section on the sidebar for quick access.