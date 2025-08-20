ChatGPT Go Vs ChatGPT Plus Vs ChatGPT Free: A Comparison
Of the three ChatGPT plans on offer, pick one based on your usage, budget and required features.
Artificial intelligence company OpenAI now offers three ChatGPT plans. While the free plan offers basic access with limited features, there are two paid versions that come with more features. OpenAI’s recently announced ChatGPT Go costs Rs 399 per month. The affordable subscription plan has been introduced for Indian users.
On the other hand, the company already offers its premium subscription of ChatGPT Plus, which costs Rs 1,999 per month. This plan comes with advanced tools and priority access. However, users should note that each plan is tailored to suit different needs and must be selected based on usage, budget and required features.
A Comparison Of 3 ChatGPT Plans:
ChatGPT Go makes some of ChatGPT’s advanced tools more affordable. Compared to the free version, ChatGPT Go comes with more features and also gives users access to the powerful GPT-5 model. This allows better responses and improved memory.
The plan allows users to send up to 10 times more messages and generate 10 times more images compared to the free version. ChatGPT Go also supports complex data analysis and users can upload files and generate images. These tools can be used for help with work, study, and projects.
ChatGPT Plus
This is OpenAI’s premium plan, priced at Rs 1,999 per month in India. It offers faster responses, priority access and powerful tools for users. Users can access advanced features like Deep Research and Agent Mode, allowing for a more immersive experience on the app.
The plan also includes older models such as GPT-4 for added flexibility. Subscribers can also use Sora, the text-to-video tool for creating visuals. Moreover, ChatGPT Plus integrates smoothly with platforms like Gmail, Teams, Notion, GitHub and Canva.
Compared to the free and ‘Go’ plan, this offers higher usage limits for heavy tasks. This makes it ideal for professionals, creators and developers.
ChatGPT Free
ChatGPT Free is a no-cost plan that offers several features of the AI platform to users. It also comes with limited usage of the newly launched, faster GPT-5 version.
Users can send messages, generate images and use ChatGPT Voice. They can also use the ‘web’ search option to perform web searches for their queries, allowing users to access real-time information.
While there are restrictions on how much you can use these features, it still provides a substantial AI experience. This plan is ideal for beginners and casual users. It could be an effective way to get started with ChatGPT.