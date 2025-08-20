ChatGPT Go Vs ChatGPT Plus Vs ChatGPT Free: A Comparison

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI now offers three ChatGPT plans. While the free plan offers basic access with limited features, there are two paid versions that come with more features. OpenAI’s recently announced ChatGPT Go costs Rs 399 per month. The affordable subscription plan has been introduced for Indian users.

On the other hand, the company already offers its premium subscription of ChatGPT Plus, which costs Rs 1,999 per month. This plan comes with advanced tools and priority access. However, users should note that each plan is tailored to suit different needs and must be selected based on usage, budget and required features.