ChatGPT Go Subscription Free From Today: How To Get It, What Happens To Existing Customers?

OpenAI is offering free 'ChatGPT Go' for one year to users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period beginning today, November 4.

ChatGPT Go is a new, low-cost subscription plan that provides expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features at an affordable price.

As part of the promotional rollout, existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will get an automatic upgrade to a free 12-month plan, starting November 4.

"OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting November 4," the company had said in a statement last week.

ChatGPT Go, designed in response to user feedback requesting more affordable access to ChatGPT's most advanced features, was launched in India in August. In the first month since its launch, the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled.

On the back of this strong demand, OpenAI has since expanded ChatGPT Go to close to 90 markets worldwide. Millions in India use ChatGPT daily, including a rapidly growing community of developers, students and professionals who are leveraging OpenAI’s advanced tools.