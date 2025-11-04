ChatGPT Go Subscription Free From Today: How To Get It, What Happens To Existing Customers?
Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will get an automatic upgrade to a free 12-month plan, starting November 4.
OpenAI is offering free 'ChatGPT Go' for one year to users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period beginning today, November 4.
ChatGPT Go is a new, low-cost subscription plan that provides expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features at an affordable price.
As part of the promotional rollout, existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will get an automatic upgrade to a free 12-month plan, starting November 4.
"OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting November 4," the company had said in a statement last week.
ChatGPT Go, designed in response to user feedback requesting more affordable access to ChatGPT's most advanced features, was launched in India in August. In the first month since its launch, the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled.
On the back of this strong demand, OpenAI has since expanded ChatGPT Go to close to 90 markets worldwide. Millions in India use ChatGPT daily, including a rapidly growing community of developers, students and professionals who are leveraging OpenAI’s advanced tools.
How To Get ChatGPT Go Subscription For Free
First, ensure you have an Indian account, and the profile should be set to the India region. Then, follow the steps below to get ChatGPT Go subscription for free:
On the web or in the app, go to Settings → Upgrade Plan to open the upgrade page.
Select ChatGPT Go and confirm the offer. Follow the on-screen prompts to activate your free one-year plan.
Some users may be asked to verify payment details (there is no charge for the first year).
Once activated, you will receive all Go features free for 12 months.
What's Included
According to OpenAI, the following features are included:
Extended access to GPT-5, their flagship model.
More images creation for work or play.
Work with more documents, spreadsheets, and other files.
Tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving more often.
Longer memory for more personalised responses
Access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs