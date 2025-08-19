ChatGPT Go Launched For Rs 399 Per Month — Check What’s Included, How To Sign Up

OpenAI has introduced a new subscription plan for ChatGPT Go in India, which has become the most affordable plan on offer by the leading AI company. Priced at just Rs 399 per month, the new plan reportedly offers ten times the message limits, ten times the image generation capabilities, the ability to upload files, and double the memory compared to the free version.

OpenAI is also enabling payments via UPI, the most commonly used digital payment method in India, for the first time. The UPI support simplifies the process of upgrading to a paid plan, making it potentially easier and more accessible to a broader user base.

Nick Turley, vice president and head of ChatGPT, revealed that ChatGPT Go is being launched in India first before being made available in other regions. He mentioned that one of the primary demands from users in India has been for affordable pricing and local payment methods, which ChatGPT Go aims to address.