ChatGPT Go Launched For Rs 399 Per Month — Check What’s Included, How To Sign Up
The new, low-cost subscription plan provides expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features at an affordable price.
OpenAI has introduced a new subscription plan for ChatGPT Go in India, which has become the most affordable plan on offer by the leading AI company. Priced at just Rs 399 per month, the new plan reportedly offers ten times the message limits, ten times the image generation capabilities, the ability to upload files, and double the memory compared to the free version.
OpenAI is also enabling payments via UPI, the most commonly used digital payment method in India, for the first time. The UPI support simplifies the process of upgrading to a paid plan, making it potentially easier and more accessible to a broader user base.
Nick Turley, vice president and head of ChatGPT, revealed that ChatGPT Go is being launched in India first before being made available in other regions. He mentioned that one of the primary demands from users in India has been for affordable pricing and local payment methods, which ChatGPT Go aims to address.
We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399. ð®ð³— Nick Turley (@nickaturley) August 19, 2025
What’s Included In ChatGPT Go?
ChatGPT Go is an affordable subscription plan that offers greater access to the most sought-after features of ChatGPT at a budget-friendly price.
According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Go includes everything in the free plan, along with:
Extended access to OpenAI’s flagship model GPT-5.
Extended access to image creation.
Extended access to file uploads, including documents, spreadsheets, and other files.
Extended access to advanced data analysis, including tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving.
More memory and larger context window.
Access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs.
How To Sign Up For ChatGPT Go?
To sign up for ChatGPT Go:
Log into ChatGPT.
Tap on your profile icon → Upgrade Plan.
Select “Try Go.”
According to OpenAI, access to ChatGPT Go subscription is slowly being rolled out to all users. Users who don’t see it yet can try again later.