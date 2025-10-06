ChatGPT Down: OpenAI’s Chatbot Faces Outage In India, Other Global Regions; Users Getting No Response

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is reportedly facing an outage in India and other parts of the world. ChatGPT services appear to have been impacted by the outage on all platforms, including the web and app. In addition to this, users have complained that the chatbot is not producing any responses or loading at all.

Downdetector, a platform that tracks outage of web platforms, has also received reports of the ChatGPT outage. According to the site, there was a major disruption to the AI chatbot on October 6, when users began reporting outages at approximately 1:04 p.m. IST.

According to Downdetector’s live outage and reported problems map for OpenAI, nearly 82% of issues were from ChatGPT users, while 12% were from the web browser, and 6% were via the mobile app. In about an hour, the outage graph displayed a sharp increase from almost zero events to over 770 reported events.

The story will be updated with more details.