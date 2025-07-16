ChatGPT Down Globally — What We Know About the Latest OpenAI Outage

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT is down for several users across the globe. Not just ChatGPT, but OpenAI's other platforms Sora, and the GPT API are also facing issues.

The company on its status page has said that there are elevated error rates and latency that users have been experiencing on various AI platforms.

The outage appears to be affecting all regions, with concentrated reports from North America, Europe, and Asia, including India.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, ChatGPT outages surged rapidly around 6:10 a.m. IST. About 91% of complaints from India cited the chatbot not responding to queries, 4% reported issues with the mobile app, and 4% faced API-related problems.