ChatGPT Down Globally — What We Know About the Latest OpenAI Outage
The outage appears to be affecting all regions, with concentrated reports from North America, Europe, and Asia, including India.
OpenAI-owned ChatGPT is down for several users across the globe. Not just ChatGPT, but OpenAI's other platforms Sora, and the GPT API are also facing issues.
The company on its status page has said that there are elevated error rates and latency that users have been experiencing on various AI platforms.
The outage appears to be affecting all regions, with concentrated reports from North America, Europe, and Asia, including India.
According to Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, ChatGPT outages surged rapidly around 6:10 a.m. IST. About 91% of complaints from India cited the chatbot not responding to queries, 4% reported issues with the mobile app, and 4% faced API-related problems.
Screenshot from OpenAI's status page
This marks the second significant outage this month, raising concerns about the platform's reliability as demand for AI tools continues to grow.
The outage triggered a flood of reactions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where #ChatGPT down quickly became a trending topic.
Here are some reactions from X users that you simply cannot miss.
"Chat GPT is down. How am I supposed to pretend I'm good at my job now?," wrote an user.
Everyone running to X to see if ChatGPT is down. pic.twitter.com/9DX2fXliL6— Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) July 16, 2025
"Chat, ChatGPT is down even on pro paid version. Are we cooked? Has AI infiltrated the mainnet?," wrote another user on X.
ChatGPT is down, I was literally having a trauma dump and annoy to get some helpful tips on coping .. now what pic.twitter.com/a8bHe21ify— LodyDody ð (@lodydody1021) July 16, 2025
OpenAI is an artificial intelligence company based in the United States. It provides users with access to multiple AI tools and applications, including ChatGPT, chatgpt.com, Sora, Dall-E, Data Analyst, Web Browser, Writing Coach and many others.