ChatGPT Dating Advice: Girlfriend Of ‘Godfather of AI’ Used ChatGPT To Tell Him Why She Was Breaking Up
Geoffrey Hinton is considered a pioneer in artificial intelligence and the brain behind its technology.
Geoffrey Hinton, also known as the ‘Godfather of AI’, recently revealed that his former girlfriend used the popular chatbot ChatGPT to break up with him. In an interview with The Financial Times, the renowned computer scientist said that the message that he received was written using the popular AI tool.
The 77-year-old British-Canadian computer scientist and cognitive psychologist is considered a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) and the brain behind its technology. Despite the unusual breakup, he admitted that it didn’t make him feel “too bad.”
"She got ChatGPT to tell me what a rat I was," Hinton told The Financial Times on Friday. "She got the chatbot to explain how awful my behaviour was and gave it to me."
Hinton said his ex-girlfriend used ChatGPT to list reasons why he had been "a rat." She shared the AI’s words during their breakup. He told FT that he wasn’t too upset by the incident and it didn’t bother him a lot.
He recently won the Nobel Prize in Physics and is a professor emeritus in computer science at the University of Toronto.
"I didn't think I had been a rat, so it didn't make me feel too bad," he told FT. "I met somebody I liked more, you know how it goes," he added.
Hinton didn’t say when the breakup happened. However, since it involved ChatGPT, it is likely that the incident took place within the last three years. OpenAI-powered ChatGPT was launched at the end of 2022 and has since revolutionised how AI impacts every aspect of life.
While Hinton kept the details of his breakup under wraps, he frequently speaks about AI and how he thinks it will shape humanity. In the FT interview, Hinton said rich people will use AI to replace workers, leading to massive unemployment.
“What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers. It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits,” he was quoted as saying by FT.
He also warned that AI could enable ordinary people to create bioweapons with simple queries, indicating that the democratisation of information can be “scary”.
Last December, he predicted a 10% to 20% possibility of AI causing human extinction within the next 30 years.