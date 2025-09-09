ChatGPT Dating Advice: Girlfriend Of ‘Godfather of AI’ Used ChatGPT To Tell Him Why She Was Breaking Up

Geoffrey Hinton, also known as the ‘Godfather of AI’, recently revealed that his former girlfriend used the popular chatbot ChatGPT to break up with him. In an interview with The Financial Times, the renowned computer scientist said that the message that he received was written using the popular AI tool.

The 77-year-old British-Canadian computer scientist and cognitive psychologist is considered a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) and the brain behind its technology. Despite the unusual breakup, he admitted that it didn’t make him feel “too bad.”

"She got ChatGPT to tell me what a rat I was," Hinton told The Financial Times on Friday. "She got the chatbot to explain how awful my behaviour was and gave it to me."

Hinton said his ex-girlfriend used ChatGPT to list reasons why he had been "a rat." She shared the AI’s words during their breakup. He told FT that he wasn’t too upset by the incident and it didn’t bother him a lot.

He recently won the Nobel Prize in Physics and is a professor emeritus in computer science at the University of Toronto.