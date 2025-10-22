OpenAI launched ChatGPT Atlas on Oct. 21, a macOS-based browser designed to integrate AI for automating tasks such as form-filling and research. ChatGPT Atlas aims to compete with widely used browsers such as Google Chrome.

Soon after the release, Brave researchers highlighted vulnerabilities in AI-powered browsers, like indirect prompt injections. The attacks allow cybercriminals to insert malicious commands inside web content, endangering user files, passwords and banking accounts. Brave is a US-based company that provides a free and privacy-focused web browser.

While OpenAI has implemented safeguards, experts and users on X have advised caution, especially when performing sensitive operations.

In a post on its official X account, Brave highlighted the risks: "The security vulnerability we found in Perplexity’s Comet browser this summer is not an isolated issue. Indirect prompt injections are a systemic problem facing Comet and other AI-powered browsers."