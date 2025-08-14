ChatGPT And Grok Comparison: Which Is Better?

Even as the spat between Sam Altman and Elon Musk rages on, there are fresh comparisons being drawn between their respective AI models: ChatGPT and Grok. This follows OpenAI unveiling GPT-5 last week, its most advanced AI model yet.

On paper, ChatGPT is often considered better for its broad range of capabilities, including writing, creative tasks, structured reasoning, and polished results. Grok often comes out superior in real-time data analysis due to its social media integration with X, STEM tasks, and technical reasoning.

However, AI models undergo continuous testing and evaluation in various domains. And it looks like the latest iteration of ChatGPT, GPT-5, narrowly outperforms Grok 4 in most parameters. Of note, results of benchmarks can vary, depending upon individual tasks and parameters assigned.

Here’s a look at which areas ChatGPT beat Grok in latest tests, and where it didn’t.