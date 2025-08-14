ChatGPT And Grok Comparison: Which Is Better?
Here’s a look at which areas ChatGPT beat Grok in latest tests, and where it didn’t.
Even as the spat between Sam Altman and Elon Musk rages on, there are fresh comparisons being drawn between their respective AI models: ChatGPT and Grok. This follows OpenAI unveiling GPT-5 last week, its most advanced AI model yet.
On paper, ChatGPT is often considered better for its broad range of capabilities, including writing, creative tasks, structured reasoning, and polished results. Grok often comes out superior in real-time data analysis due to its social media integration with X, STEM tasks, and technical reasoning.
However, AI models undergo continuous testing and evaluation in various domains. And it looks like the latest iteration of ChatGPT, GPT-5, narrowly outperforms Grok 4 in most parameters. Of note, results of benchmarks can vary, depending upon individual tasks and parameters assigned.
Reasoning, Coding, And Agentic Coding
LiveBench is a well-known benchmark for evaluating AI performance, with a collection of 21 tasks that have clear, objective responses, eliminating the potential for variability. GPT-5 currently occupies the top three positions on the leaderboard. The high version of GPT-5 achieved the highest scores in reasoning, coding, and agentic coding.
Social Intelligence, Spatio-Temporal Reasoning, And Tricky Queries
The SimpleBench AI benchmark consists of over 200 multiple-choice questions covering social intelligence, spatio-temporal reasoning, and tricky queries. No AI model has exceeded the human baseline on this benchmark — and ChatGPT couldn’t do it either. GPT-5 not only failed to surpass the human average score of 83.7%, but it also placed fifth, trailing behind Grok 4.
Text, Images, And Video
In tests on LMArena, an open platform that ranks AI models basis public votes and internal evaluations, GPT-5 achieved the top position for text generation and interpreting visual information.
Intelligence, Performance, And Speed
In Artificial Analysis’ widely recognised AI benchmarking leaderboard, which evaluates models based on criteria such as intelligence, performance, and speed, GPT-5 secures the top two positions with its high reasoning effort and medium reasoning effort variants. GPT-5 narrowly outperforms Grok 4 in intelligence, achieving a score of 69, while Grok 4 scored 68.
Reasoning, High School Math, And Coding
According to the Vellum’s LLM leaderboard, GPT-5 ranks first in reasoning abilities, including its comprehension of physics, chemistry, and biology, followed closely by Grok 4, which is just 2% lower. GPT-5 also tops rankings for high school math proficiency. However, in coding skills, it secured second place behind Grok 4 in Vellum’s analysis.