Chat Platform Discord Files Confidentially For IPO

Discord Inc. filed confidentially for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to a rapidly growing pipeline of venture capital-backed tech listings.

The San Francisco-based chat app company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on a listing, people familiar with the plans said in March. Discord, whose platform is popular with gamers and programmers, has more than 200 million monthly users, according to a statement in December.

Deliberations are ongoing and the company could decide not to proceed with a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Representatives for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Discord said the company’s focus remains on delivering the best possible experience for users and building a strong, sustainable business, and declined to comment further.

The IPO would join a slate of potential tech company listings as the US market for first-time share sales gains momentum. Tech IPOs on US exchanges raised $15.6 billion last year, more than twice as much as in 2024, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Companies on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for possible IPOs include AI-enabled fleet management software firm Motive Technologies Inc. and Asia-based travel app maker Klook Technology Ltd.

Founded in 2015, Discord offers voice, video and text chatting capabilities. Its basic platform is free to use, while its paid Nitro subscription product allows enhanced streaming and customisation. Though it was built with gamers in mind, users have created servers focused on topics as diverse as beatboxing, investing and community radio.