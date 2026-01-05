CES 2026: What To Expect From Tech World's Big January Conference
CES 2026: AMD will likely use the event to unveil new versions of its Ryzen chips.
The tech world’s biggest annual conference, CES 2026, is set to kick off in Las Vegas from Jan. 6. The event will feature product demos, announcements and more from giants like LG, Intel, Samsung, NVIDIA and Sony. LG is also expected to give the first public demonstration of its robot housekeeper, CLOiD.
Artificial intelligence is expected to be at the front and centre of the conference. The pre-show events have already started, with Samsung unveiling its “Companion to AI Living” vision in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas. The other potential announcements include LG’s first Micro RGB television and new chips from Intel, AMD and Qualcomm.
CES 2025: What To Expect
The event will be used by Intel and AMD as a launchpad for new chips. AMD will likely use its keynote address to unveil new versions of its Ryzen chips, including the Ryzen 7 9850X3D and the Ryzen 9000G series, Engadget reported. The 9000G series could be built using AMD's Zen 5 architecture. Intel has already announced that it will launch its Panther Lake chips at the conference.
Officially titled Intel Core Ultra Series 3, the chips fit into Intel's overall "AI PC" push, but are specifically meant for premium laptops. This is the first chip of the tech firm that is made with its 2-nanometer 18A process and will offer 50 per cent more processing performance than previous generations. Intel’s Arc GPU will also see a 50 per cent performance bump compared to the last generation.
Qualcomm may showcase its Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Elite Premium chips at CES 2026.
Samsung’s Companion To AI Living Vision
One of the biggest launches by the company is its 130-inch Micro RGB TV, which features the widest and most detailed spectrum ever seen in Samsung TVs. The picture quality is driven by a micro-sized RGB light source, while the Micro RGBAI Engine Pro enables precise control of the RGB colours to create vivid picture quality.
As per Engadget, Samsung will launch more variants this year, with 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 100- and 115-inch models that use the next version of the company’s Micro RGB technology.
The company also focused on its Companion to AI Living vision, which aims to reduce the stress of household chores. The idea includes Family Hub, an AI-enabled refrigerator and a new, weekly report called the FoodNote, which recaps users’ food intake patterns and which items must be restocked.
The South Korean company launched its most advanced Odyssey gaming monitor lineup with the three new Odyssey G8 models and the next-generation Odyssey G6.
LG’s Biggest Releases
LG will release its LG Gallery TV in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, as well as a new line of 5K-capable gaming monitors that feature built-in AI upscaling.
The tech giant will also introduce a new line of its xboom speakers, ultralight Aerominum laptops, a Dolby-powered modular home audio system, and a humanoid home automation robot called CLOiD. As per CNET, CLOiD utilises AI in order to perform household tasks like emptying the dishwasher or folding laundry.
LG will compete with Samsung and debut its first Micro RGB television at CES. While details are scarce about the LG Micro RGB evo, it will feature 100 per cent color gamut coverage in DCI-P3, BT.2020, and Adobe RGB, as certified by Intertek.
Nvidia boss Jensen Huang is set to appear at CES 2026 at 1:00 p.m. PT on Jan 5. It is expected that Huang will announce a slew of new gaming offerings and various AI apps and capabilities, Yahoo! Finance reported.