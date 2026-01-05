CES 2026: What To Expect From Tech World's Big January Conference

The event will be used by Intel and AMD as a launchpad for new chips. AMD will likely use its keynote address to unveil new versions of its Ryzen chips, including the Ryzen 7 9850X3D and the Ryzen 9000G series, Engadget reported. The 9000G series could be built using AMD's Zen 5 architecture. Intel has already announced that it will launch its Panther Lake chips at the conference.

Officially titled Intel Core Ultra Series 3, the chips fit into Intel's overall "AI PC" push, but are specifically meant for premium laptops. This is the first chip of the tech firm that is made with its 2-nanometer 18A process and will offer 50 per cent more processing performance than previous generations. Intel’s Arc GPU will also see a 50 per cent performance bump compared to the last generation.

Qualcomm may showcase its Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Elite Premium chips at CES 2026.