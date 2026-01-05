CES 2026: What To Expect From Companies Like Samsung, LG, Nvidia, AMD, Intel

Samsung kicked off CES on Sunday, Jan. 4, with its annual “The First Look” presentation. The session outlined the company’s 2026 vision and its focus on AI-led user experiences.

Samsung also unveiled two new home speakers: Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7. Both support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and feature a minimalist design meant to blend into home interiors. The Music Studio 5 comes with a four-inch woofer and two tweeters, supported by AI Dynamic Bass Control.

The Music Studio 7 is a 3.1.1-channel speaker with four-direction spatial audio and high-resolution playback of up to 24-bit/96kHz. It can also be used as part of a turntable setup.

Samsung also showcased a 130-inch Micro RGB TV. The display is mounted on a large metal frame that supports and slightly tilts the screen.

The company also announced the Freestyle+, its latest portable projector. Samsung says it is nearly twice as bright as the 2022 Freestyle, with brightness rising from 230 to 430 ISO lumens.