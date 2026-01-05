CES 2026: What To Expect From Companies Like Samsung, LG, Nvidia, AMD, Intel
Thousands of exhibitors and major tech companies are lining up at CES 2026 in Las Vegas to unveil their latest products and technologies.
CES 2026 begins on Tuesday, Jan. 6, in Las Vegas. Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, the world’s largest annual technology showcase event will feature more than 4,500 exhibitors, including around 1,400 start-ups, alongside major global companies such as Samsung, Lenovo and Nvidia.
The event, which is on till Jan. 9, is expected to spotlight the latest innovations across consumer technology, computing and artificial intelligence, with key announcements anticipated from various tech companies.
Samsung
Samsung kicked off CES on Sunday, Jan. 4, with its annual “The First Look” presentation. The session outlined the company’s 2026 vision and its focus on AI-led user experiences.
Samsung also unveiled two new home speakers: Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7. Both support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and feature a minimalist design meant to blend into home interiors. The Music Studio 5 comes with a four-inch woofer and two tweeters, supported by AI Dynamic Bass Control.
The Music Studio 7 is a 3.1.1-channel speaker with four-direction spatial audio and high-resolution playback of up to 24-bit/96kHz. It can also be used as part of a turntable setup.
Samsung also showcased a 130-inch Micro RGB TV. The display is mounted on a large metal frame that supports and slightly tilts the screen.
The company also announced the Freestyle+, its latest portable projector. Samsung says it is nearly twice as bright as the 2022 Freestyle, with brightness rising from 230 to 430 ISO lumens.
ALSO READ
Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Set For Jan. 8 — Confirmed Specs, Features, Privilege Pack For Savings
LG
LG is bringing a surprise to CES 2026 with the return of its ultra-thin “Wallpaper” TV. The revived Wallpaper TV, called the OLED evo W6, will make its debut at CES 2026.
The new model features a stunning OLED screen and full wireless connectivity, and is as thin as a pencil. LG is calling it the “world’s thinnest” truly wireless OLED, with major upgrades over the original version.
Ahead of the show, LG also showcased its previously announced Gallery and Micro RGB sets. Alongside its regular OLED and LED TVs, the company is offering a range of models for different consumers this year.
LG has also announced it will showcase a helper robot called “CLOiD,” designed to handle a wide range of household tasks indoors.
Nvidia
Nvidia is set to make a big splash at CES 2026, showcasing the power of AI across gaming, robotics, simulation, productivity and content creation. The company will host over 20 live demos at the NVIDIA Showcase, giving attendees direct access to Nvidia experts.
According to Euro News, CEO Jensen Huang will take the stage to present the company’s latest productivity solutions. Nvidia’s announcements are likely to draw attention not just from tech enthusiasts, but also from Wall Street investors, given the growing link between the global economy and AI data centre infrastructure powered by Nvidia chips.
AMD
AMD will kick off CES 2026 on Monday, Jan. 5, with CEO Lisa Su delivering the keynote to share her vision for delivering future AI solutions. The company is expected to highlight its latest AI developments across consumer and enterprise applications, including cloud, edge, and device solutions.
While AMD is keeping product details under wraps, reports from Engadget suggest updates on AI solutions are likely. The company may also unveil new versions of its Ryzen chips during the keynote. Additionally, AMD could provide more details on its FSR Redstone technology, which it first previewed on Dec. 10, 2025.
Intel
Intel is set to highlight its AI PC initiative at CES 2026, focusing on the new Core Ultra Series 3 processors, also known as Panther Lake. Built using an 18A process, just under 2nm, these chips are designed for high-end laptops and gaming devices.
According to Engadget, Intel will showcase the next generation of Intel-powered PCs, edge solutions and AI experiences enabled by the Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The stakes are higher than ever for the chip giant, as recent investments by Nvidia and the US government helped nearly double its stock price over the past year.