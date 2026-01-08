CES 2026: ‘Musical Lollipop’ To ‘AI Pet That Grows’ — 5 Weird And Wonderful Tech Showcased

One of the most outlandish reveals was the Lollipop Star from Lava Tech Brands, a candy lollipop that doubles as an audio device. Using bone-conduction technology, it transmits music vibrations through the user’s teeth and jawbone directly to the inner ear when bitten with back molars. This creates the illusion of sound playing inside the head while enjoying the treat. Priced around $9, each flavour is paired with songs from artists like Ice Spice or Akon.