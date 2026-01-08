CES 2026: ‘Musical Lollipop’ To ‘AI Pet That Grows’ — 5 Weird And Wonderful Tech Showcased
The Consumer Electronics Show 2026 in Las Vegas is showcasing a blend of groundbreaking and quirky gadgets. Among the standout oddities were five creations that captured the attention of the CES audience for their uniqueness.
Lollipop That Makes Music
One of the most outlandish reveals was the Lollipop Star from Lava Tech Brands, a candy lollipop that doubles as an audio device. Using bone-conduction technology, it transmits music vibrations through the user’s teeth and jawbone directly to the inner ear when bitten with back molars. This creates the illusion of sound playing inside the head while enjoying the treat. Priced around $9, each flavour is paired with songs from artists like Ice Spice or Akon.
Sweekar: AI Pet That Grows
Chinese startup Takway AI introduced Sweekar, an AI pocket pet that physically evolves. Starting as an egg-shaped device, it hatches after incubation and progresses through life stages — baby, teen, and adult — growing in size. Owners nurture it by teaching language and providing care, and it reportedly needs love like any other pet. If neglected early on, it can “die,” but it becomes more intelligent as it enters adulthood.
Panda Robot To Drive Away Loneliness
Mind With Heart Robotics presented the An'An panda cub robot, a CES Innovation Award honoree. Crafted with premium wool and sheepskin, it includes full-body tactile sensors for natural responses to touch. Its emotional AI learns from interactions, providing support for loneliness, anxiety, or elderly care, while offering data insights for clinicians.
Ami, The AI Soulmate
Lepro unveiled Ami, a desktop AI companion marketed as an “AI soulmate.” Featuring an eight-inch curved OLED screen with eye-tracking cameras and environmental anchoring, it simulates presence and emotional awareness. Designed for remote workers seeking company, it offers empathetic interactions, with on-device processing for privacy.
Headphones That Sense Your Brain
In gaming, Neurable partnered with HP’s HyperX brand to develop the world’s first neurotechnology-equipped headset. Embedded EEG sensors in the earpads monitor brain activity in real-time, tracking focus, cognition, and reaction speed during gaming. This provides insights to enhance performance, such as pre-game information for better accuracy and optimisation.