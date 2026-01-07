CES 2026: Motorola Unveils Razr Fold — Its First Foldable — Alongside Motorola Signature, FIFA Razr

The Motorola Razr Fold features a 6.6-inch external display that functions like a traditional smartphone. Unfolded, it reveals an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO expansive inner screen. It has flexible UI adaptations, Moto Pen Ultra stylus compatibility, and on-device AI tools such as Catch Me Up and Next Move.

The Razr Fold includes a triple 50MP camera setup, comprising a primary sensor, ultrawide/macro lens, and 3x periscope telephoto. The 32MP front-facing camera on the outer display takes selfies when folded, while the 20MP inner camera assists video calls when open.