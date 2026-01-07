CES 2026: Motorola Unveils Razr Fold — Its First Foldable — Alongside Motorola Signature, FIFA Razr
At CES 2026, Motorola revealed standout flagship smartphones — its debut foldable in a new form factor, the launch of an ultra-premium smartphone series, and a special FIFA-themed Razr edition. The company introduced its book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, alongside the inaugural device in its new high-end lineup, the Motorola Signature.
Motorola Razr Fold
The Motorola Razr Fold features a 6.6-inch external display that functions like a traditional smartphone. Unfolded, it reveals an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO expansive inner screen. It has flexible UI adaptations, Moto Pen Ultra stylus compatibility, and on-device AI tools such as Catch Me Up and Next Move.
The Razr Fold includes a triple 50MP camera setup, comprising a primary sensor, ultrawide/macro lens, and 3x periscope telephoto. The 32MP front-facing camera on the outer display takes selfies when folded, while the 20MP inner camera assists video calls when open.
Motorola Signature
Motorola also launched the Motorola Signature, the flagship entry in its ultra-premium series. At its heart is the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor with a dedicated AI engine. The 6.8-inch Extreme Amoled screen, paired with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Bose-tuned audio, creates an immersive viewing experience.
The Motorola Signature packs a quad 50MP camera system, along with a 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery, supporting 90W TurboPower wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It comes with up to seven years of Android updates and security patches.
Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition
The company also unveiled the Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, celebrating the brand’s role as Official Smartphone Partner for the FIFA World Cup. This clamshell foldable shares the core specs and flip design of the standard Razr, including an external display, AI-enhanced camera system, Moto AI features, a titanium-reinforced hinge with IP48 rating, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Its FIFA-inspired design includes green accents and tournament-themed patterns, plus exclusive customisations: special wallpapers, tournament theme as ringtone, and a FIFA watermark for personalising photos.