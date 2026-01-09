CES 2026 Highlights: Samsung S95H To LG G6 OLED — TVs That Made A Statement
The Las Vegas exhibition has become a showcase for distinctive, high-end televisions from many of the industry’s biggest names.
The action at CES 2026 is heating up, with brands revealing snippets of upcoming innovations. This year, OLED makers are prioritising higher brightness and reducing glare, while mini LED models utilise RGB backlighting to maintain vibrant colours even at full brightness.
Size remains an attention-grabber, with some screens edging towards the scale of wall installations rather than typical living room TVs.
Here are some of the TVs that caught attention at the CES 2026.
1. LG W6 Wallpaper OLED TV
At CES 2026, the LG W6 Wallpaper is turning heads with a razor-thin 9 mm body. Much of the technology that normally sits inside the TV is housed instead in a separate wireless Zero Connect Box.
The W6 Wallpaper sets a new benchmark for truly wireless TVs with a 165 Hz refresh rate, a 0.1 ms response time, and compatibility with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium VRR, making it ideal for console gaming. Its latest A11 AI Processor Gen 3 brings smarter machine learning, upgraded 4K upscaling, Gemini and Copilot support, and more accurate voice recognition.
2. Samsung S95H
While less flashy than some models, the Samsung S95H offers standout technology, including a 30% brighter display, optional wireless functionality, and support for static art display. Its resistance to burn-in makes it an attractive alternative to The Frame while delivering superior image quality.
3. Hisense 163MX
The Hisense 163MX commands attention with its innovative four-colour MicroLED display. Adding yellow to the standard red, green, and blue LEDs enables the 163MX to achieve full coverage of the BT2020 colour range, comparable to TCL’s X11L.
The Hisense 163MX boasts an impressively slim 32 mm profile, allowing for seamless wall mounting and a sleek integration into any space. With 33.17 million subpixels, it promises sharp detail and rich contrast that competes with flagship models from LG, Sony, and Samsung.
4. Samsung R95H
CES 2026 saw Samsung showcase its 130-inch R95H, even featuring K-pop sensation Riize for added glamour. With a MicroRGB backlit panel, bright visuals, and vibrant colours, the easel-style TV is a statement piece, albeit one designed for the luxury market.
5. LG G6 OLED
The LG G6 stands out as one of the brightest OLEDs on the market, delivering 20% more luminosity than its predecessor, the already impressive G5. Equipped with the Brightness Booster Ultra panel and enhanced anti-reflective technology, it’s a premium TV to watch in 2026.
6. Hisense 116UXS
Traditionally, TVs mix red, green, and blue to recreate natural colours. Hisense has gone further, introducing a cyan pixel to enhance the spectrum, especially lush greens. Its 116-inch 116UXS model impresses with both scale and brightness, while also reducing blue light exposure for safer viewing.
7. TCL X11L
At CES, RGB technology has dominated the conversation, but TCL is shining a spotlight on quantum dots with its SQD-Mini TV. “SQD” stands for Super Quantum Dot, featuring an enhanced green quantum dot that expands the colour range. Unlike the oversized sets on display, it starts at a more manageable 75 inches.
8. LG C6
After several years without major upgrades, the LG C series gets a boost in 2026. The 77- and 83-inch models now include the 3x ultra-brightness tech from higher-end OLEDs, making them better suited for HDR content and gaming. Although the 65-inch model doesn’t receive the same upgrade, brighter OLED options at lower price points are a welcome development.
9. Samsung Movingstyle
The Samsung Movingstyle builds on the company’s portable TV line with a 27-inch touchscreen that puts content and settings at your fingertips. It also supports HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound Lite, delivering sharp visuals and immersive 3D sound.
10. Samsung 130-inch Micro RGB TV
Samsung made a bold statement at this year’s show with the reveal of a 130-inch Micro RGB TV during its First Look event. Positioned on a slanted metal stand, the set showcased its vibrant colours and exceptional brightness to attendees.
Details on Samsung’s Micro RGB TVs remain limited, with the company describing this 130-inch model as more of a concept demonstrating the potential of the technology. It does feature the same Micro RGB AI Engine Pro processor and anti-glare treatment found on smaller models.