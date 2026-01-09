CES 2026 Highlights: Samsung S95H To LG G6 OLED — TVs That Made A Statement

The action at CES 2026 is heating up, with brands revealing snippets of upcoming innovations. This year, OLED makers are prioritising higher brightness and reducing glare, while mini LED models utilise RGB backlighting to maintain vibrant colours even at full brightness.

Size remains an attention-grabber, with some screens edging towards the scale of wall installations rather than typical living room TVs.

Here are some of the TVs that caught attention at the CES 2026.

1. LG W6 Wallpaper OLED TV

At CES 2026, the LG W6 Wallpaper is turning heads with a razor-thin 9 mm body. Much of the technology that normally sits inside the TV is housed instead in a separate wireless Zero Connect Box.

The W6 Wallpaper sets a new benchmark for truly wireless TVs with a 165 Hz refresh rate, a 0.1 ms response time, and compatibility with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium VRR, making it ideal for console gaming. Its latest A11 AI Processor Gen 3 brings smarter machine learning, upgraded 4K upscaling, Gemini and Copilot support, and more accurate voice recognition.

2. Samsung S95H

While less flashy than some models, the Samsung S95H offers standout technology, including a 30% brighter display, optional wireless functionality, and support for static art display. Its resistance to burn-in makes it an attractive alternative to The Frame while delivering superior image quality.

3. Hisense 163MX

The Hisense 163MX commands attention with its innovative four-colour MicroLED display. Adding yellow to the standard red, green, and blue LEDs enables the 163MX to achieve full coverage of the BT2020 colour range, comparable to TCL’s X11L.

The Hisense 163MX boasts an impressively slim 32 mm profile, allowing for seamless wall mounting and a sleek integration into any space. With 33.17 million subpixels, it promises sharp detail and rich contrast that competes with flagship models from LG, Sony, and Samsung.

4. Samsung R95H

CES 2026 saw Samsung showcase its 130-inch R95H, even featuring K-pop sensation Riize for added glamour. With a MicroRGB backlit panel, bright visuals, and vibrant colours, the easel-style TV is a statement piece, albeit one designed for the luxury market.