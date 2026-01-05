CES 2026: Chip Wars, Latest Laptops And AI-Powered Robots — What To Expect

CES 2026, one of the world’s biggest tech events, begins on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The three-day show will highlight the year’s newest technology. Hundreds of companies will showcase their latest innovations on a single platform.

Taking place in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn, CES 2026 is set to feature chip battles, new laptops, AI-driven robots and early glimpses of autonomous driving technology. Artificial intelligence is expected to be integrated into a wide range of devices. Tech companies are already teasing their upcoming innovations, with AI remaining a central focus of many of the products on display at this year’s event.

Last year, CES witnessed the participation of 1,40,000 attendees. Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, this year 1,400 start-ups and top companies like Meta and Samsung will be in attendance.