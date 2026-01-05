CES 2026: Chip Wars, Latest Laptops And AI-Powered Robots — What To Expect
CES 2026, one of the world’s biggest tech events, begins on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The three-day show will highlight the year’s newest technology. Hundreds of companies will showcase their latest innovations on a single platform.
Taking place in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn, CES 2026 is set to feature chip battles, new laptops, AI-driven robots and early glimpses of autonomous driving technology. Artificial intelligence is expected to be integrated into a wide range of devices. Tech companies are already teasing their upcoming innovations, with AI remaining a central focus of many of the products on display at this year’s event.
Last year, CES witnessed the participation of 1,40,000 attendees. Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, this year 1,400 start-ups and top companies like Meta and Samsung will be in attendance.
AI In Everything
With AI in focus, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will showcase the company’s latest productivity solutions. Other keynotes, including Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang, are also expected to focus on AI, according to EuroNews.
As part of a likely chip war, Intel will unveil its next-gen Core Ultra “Panther Lake” platform, while Qualcomm will introduce the Snapdragon Elite X2 for mobile Windows on Arm devices.
CES 2026 is also expected to bring a wave of laptop announcements, EuroNews reported. LG has already teased its 2026 Gram Pro laptops, calling one model the “world’s lightest 17-inch RTX laptop.”
The event will showcase gadgets across healthcare, vehicles, wearables and gaming. Sony Honda Mobility is expected to reveal a production version of its Afeela EV, while LG will unveil its household helper robot, “CLOiD,” capable of performing a wide range of indoor tasks, the report added.
Attendees can expect autonomous self-driving cars and humanoid robots, among other things.