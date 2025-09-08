CERT-In Warns Of Serious Risks For Android 15, 16 Versions: Check Details

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released an advisory highlighting several security vulnerabilities in recent Android versions. Each flaw has been assigned a unique CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) listing.

India’s nodal cybersecurity agency, in its advisory issued last week, marked these vulnerabilities with a 'high severity' rating due to the likelihood of exploitation in cyberattacks.

Security patches addressing these issues have already been released by Android. Users are strongly advised to update their devices to the most recent Android version without delay, the agency advised.

On Sept. 3, CERT-In released a security advisory highlighting several vulnerabilities spread across various parts of the Android operating system. The affected areas include critical elements such as the Framework, Android Runtime, core system functions, Widevine DRM, Project Mainline modules, the Kernel and components supplied by hardware partners like Arm, Imagination Technologies, MediaTek and Qualcomm, including its proprietary software.

The flaws affect Android versions 13, 14, 15 and 16. Severity rating for the advisory is “High”.