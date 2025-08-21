CERT-In Warns Of Critical Security Flaws In Microsoft Products, Advises Urgent Updates

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has discovered serious security loopholes in several Microsoft products. The apex cybersecurity agency in India has issued an advisory over security risks pertaining to widely used Microsoft products such as Windows, Office, SQL Server, Dynamics, System Centre and Azure, as well as older editions under Extended Security Updates (ESU).

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Products, which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain sensitive information, conduct remote code execution attacks, bypass security restrictions, conduct spoofing attacks, cause denial of service conditions, or tamper with system settings,” CERT-In said.

The agency, which operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has advised users to apply relevant security updates from this link. The advisory was issued on Aug. 18.

The advisory suggested that the IT administrators and security teams responsible for maintaining and updating Microsoft products take precautionary measures and apply appropriate security measures.