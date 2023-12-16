CensaNext, SAP Collaborate To Empower Global Agri-Tech And Food Value Chain Startups

CensaNext, the tech subsidiary of WayCool Foods, has collaborated with SAP India to foster technology innovation and help emerging startups. CensaNext will be a partner managed cloud provider of S/4HANA, SAP’s enterprise resource planning software, curated to meet the needs of small enterprises and startups globally.

According to CensaNext, the collaboration aims to offer a cost-effective model for end customers and allow startups to experience the full potential of SAP S/4HANA, presenting a tailored pathway to growth without the traditional hurdles associated with digital transformation.

“By becoming a partner managed cloud provider of SAP S/4HANA, we empower emerging businesses with a robust ERP foundation from the early stages, lowering TCO, and eliminating the need for complex transformations as they scale,” said CensaNext CEO Avinash Kasinathan.

Through the SAP partner managed cloud model, CensaNext envisions a collaborative offering that extends the reach of SAP S/4HANA to small enterprises and startups worldwide. CensaNext will provide a one-stop solution to manage both application and infrastructure to enhance experience for enterprises leveraging SAP's technology.

The flexible subscription model will allow enterprises to remove the need for interim solutions and the complexities associated with migration as they scale. This approach presents an easier, cost-effective transition for companies that deploy SAP S/4HANA in their operations, CensaNext said.

Sanket Deodhar, vice president, digital natives and startups at SAP India, said that the curated offering built by CensaNext and powered by SAP S/4HANA “reflects our shared commitment to driving digital transformation and empowering small enterprises and startups with world-class ERP capabilities.”

“With its parent company, WayCool Foods’ expertise in agri-tech and food value chain, CensaNext will be able to bring more value, through its unique IP, to the end-customers,” Deodhar added.