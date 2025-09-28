All You Need To Know About Arattai: The Indian-Made WhatsApp Alternative Endorsed By Union Ministers

India's bid to promote homegrown technology is in focus following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's public backing of the messaging app, Arattai.

An app built by Chennai-based Zoho Corporation, this development comes as part of Indian government's larger Swadeshi push to encourage citizens to adopt Indian-made digital platforms.

While Education Minister Pradhan promoted this app on X, calling it “free, easy-to-use, secure and safe", IT Minister Vaishnaw showcased its parent company's Zoho's capabilities during a Union Cabinet briefing, revealing that the government's presentation on the day was created using Zoho Show instead of Microsoft PowerPoint.