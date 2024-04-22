Call Management CRM Company Runo Raises $1.5 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

Runo, a mobile SIM-based outbound call management customer relationship management company, has raised $1.5 million in a pre-series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures and Callapina Capital.

Runo plans to use the funds towards onboarding a senior management team in product and development. The investment will also facilitate its expansion plans into the Middle East and North Africa region, the United States and Canada, the company said.

“Leveraging organic growth and client referrals, the company's focus for the next two quarters is clear: doubling down on distribution, go-to-market strategies and as we set our sights on the Middle East and Africa, Runo is poised to redefine industry standards and serve a global clientele,” said Rajsekhar Pattnaik, Runo founder and chief executive officer.

Founded by Pattnaik and Venkata Sai Vamsi Penupothu, Runo works to improve sales and outbound calling productivity. Through its interface, customisable features and analytics, the company integrates with other CRMs and lead sources to centralise lead management, helping improve outbound sales operations.

The company said it has achieved 30% growth quarter-on-quarter in the last eight quarters. Leveraging this momentum, the company aims to reach $2.5 million in ARR within the next 12–18 months.

“In the coming years, the penetration of CRM is going to be AI driven and Runo is already working on pioneering solutions on that front. We believe the fresh funds will not only help Runo in its expansion plan but also create a path for new products to come in the market that will target MSMEs,” said Anil Joshi, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures.

Callapina Capital co-founder CEO Vinod Jose added, “​​As remote work and distributed workforces have become the norm in the post-pandemic world, there is a clear need for innovative tools and infrastructure to support these changes. Runo's mobile-first solution is expertly designed to manage distributed workforces and enhance productivity in a variety of call-based operations.”