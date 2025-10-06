BytePe Launched — Now Own An iPhone 17 Using Subscription, Not EMI

BytePe, India’s first tech subscription platform, has been launched, aiming to change how Indians access and experience the latest smartphones. Founded by Jayant Jha, entrepreneur and former Flipkart leader, BytePe seeks to break the cycle of traditional ownership and usher in a smarter, more flexible era for technology lovers.

Until now, tech users have had to save up, make payments and EMIs, and use devices for many years even when they got outdated. BytePe changes this with a subscription model that offers monthly fees and yearly upgrades, with flexibility of paying for what you use.

Subscribers can even access the newly launched iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max through monthly plans, making Apple’s latest devices more affordable and flexible than ever.

Jayant Jha, founder and CEO, BytePe, said, “After years in India’s consumer electronics industry, I’ve seen how long EMIs, outdated devices, and limited choices frustrate consumers. With BytePe, we are changing that. We’re starting with smartphones but will soon expand into more categories such as electronics, accessories, and beyond.”

For example, the newly launched iPhone 17 (256GB), priced at Rs 82,900, can be subscribed to on BytePe for a monthly fee instead of a traditional EMI. It is available for credit card users, similar to EMI. BytePe has also introduced BytePe EMI for non-credit card users, offering the same convenience and flexibility.

After 12 months, users can choose to upgrade to a new device, return the phone, or continue for another year to own it outright. Every subscription includes one-time 100% damage protection. BytePe is introducing an upfront purchase option with one year insurance and an assured buyback value up to 50% at the end of 12 and 24 months, catering to customers who don’t prefer monthly EMIs.

With BytePe, users can upgrade their phone every year at no extra cost, save on monthly costs compared to traditional EMIs, and pay only for what they use. According to the company, there are no upfront costs, hidden fees, or lock-ins.