Subscribing To An iPhone 17 Using BytePe? Here Are Some Common Questions Answered
Through BytePe, users can subscribe to various smartphones for a monthly fee — instead of buying one — and upgrade when a new model is released.
BytePe, the first tech subscription platform in India, was recently launched by former Flipkart CEO and entrepreneur Jayant Jha. Through the platform, users can basically subscribe to various smartphones for a monthly fee — instead of buying one — and upgrade when a new model is released.
Among the various devices currently listed on BytePe are the iPhone 17 series phones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, and OnePlus and Vivo smartphones. If you’re planning to subscribe to an iPhone 17 or any other device through BytePe and have queries about how the platform works, we have you covered.
How Does BytePe Subscription Model Work?
You need to go to the BytePe website, select your favourite device (for instance, iPhone 17), choose a payment plan, pay the monthly fee, and at the end of the plan, either upgrade to a new device, return the device you subscribed to, or continue with it.
How Much Are The Monthly Payments?
Your monthly payments will depend on the device chosen. For example, you can get the iPhone 17 for as low as Rs 3,799 per month, the iPhone Air for Rs 4,996 monthly, or the Galaxy Z Fold7 for Rs 7,292 per month.
What Happens At The End Of The Plan?
You can return your iPhone 17 (or any other device) and upgrade for free at the end of the plan. You can also cancel your plan and send your device back to BytePe. You’ll have to pay the monthly fee for 12 months if you are unable to return your device.
How To Continue With Same Device?
You can pay for another 12 months, and the device is yours forever, as per BytePe.
What Should Be The Condition Of Device For Upgrade?
To be eligible for an upgrade, the phone must turn on and navigate to the home screen. Just sign out of all accounts and perform a factory reset.
What About Wear And Tear?
According to BytePe, minor scratches and dents are acceptable upon return.
What If The Device Gets Damaged?
If your phone sustains damage, BytePe will help get it fixed for free once. If damaged again within the tenure, you will need to have it fixed at any brand-approved service centre. Once you upgrade, you receive another free one-time damage protection for the new device.