Buy Google Pixel 9 For Under Rs 35,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Check Offer Details

The Google Pixel 9 is set to be sold for under half its launch price during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. It was launched in August last year with the Tensor G4 SoC at a starting price of Rs 79,999. Flipkart will also provide EMI and exchange offers for buyers, bringing down the overall price under Rs 35,000.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the device will be available at a starting price of Rs 37,999.

By using bank offers, customers can save an extra Rs 2,000, reducing the price to Rs 35,999. On top of that, there is a further discount of Rs 1,000 available with an exchange offer, bringing the final effective price to Rs 34,999. This is significantly lower than the original launch price of Rs 79,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

Currently, the Pixel 9 is listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 64,999.

Flipkart has confirmed that its Big Billion Days sale will go live from Sept. 22 for Plus and Black subscribers, while all other customers can get access to the offers and discounts from Sept. 23.