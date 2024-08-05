Businesses Are Excitedly Pursuing AI, But Worry About Trust, Data, Ethics: Salesforce

Nearly half of customer service teams, over two-fifths of salespeople and a third of marketers say they’ve fully implemented artificial intelligence to augment their work. Yet, 77% of business leaders cite issues around trusted data and ethics that could halt their AI deployments, according to new research by Salesforce Inc.

The Trends in AI for CRM report analysed statistics from several studies and found that companies worried they could miss out on the opportunities that generative AI presents if data underpinning large language models isn’t grounded in their own trusted customer records.

At the same time, respondents expressed concerns about a lack of clear company policies to govern the ethical use of the technology, as well as a complex vendor landscape of LLMs that prompted 80% of enterprises to report they currently use multiple models.