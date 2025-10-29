Budget-Friendly Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched — Check Design, Specs, Features, Price
The Phone 3a Lite debuts Glyph Light, a streamlined version of Nothing’s Glyph system.
Nothing, the UK-based consumer electronics brand led by Carl Pei, has launched its newest smartphone, the Phone 3a Lite, today. This will mark the third model in the Phone 3a series, joining the existing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro.
The device is positioned as the most budget-friendly option in the Phone 3 series, below the Phone 3a. Here’s a look at Nothing Phone 3a Lite’s design, specs, features, and price.
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Design
The Phone 3a Lite refreshes Nothing's iconic see-through look. The Phone 3a Lite debuts Glyph Light, a streamlined version of Nothing’s Glyph system. It supports favourites like Flip to Glyph for quiet alerts, Essential Notifications for VIPs, and Camera Countdown for timed group photos. Tailored light patterns for incoming calls and contacts, synced with Nothing’s signature sounds, create a signature Nothing experience.
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specs And Features
Chipset: At the heart of the Phone 3a Lite is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with an eight-core CPU, clocking up to 2.5 GHz and tackling heavy workloads and steady gaming.
Camera: The camera array on the Phone 3a Lite includes a 50MP main sensor supporting 4K video recording at 30fps, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Photography modes include Ultra XDR for dynamic range, Portrait for bokeh effects, Auto Tone for quick edits, Night for dark scenes, Macro for close-ups, and Motion Capture.
Display: The Phone 3a Lite boasts a 6.77-inch Full HD+ Amoled display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming.
Operating System: The device runs Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15, with OS features like Smart Drawer, Private Space, and App Locker. Nothing promises three years of Android upgrades and six years of security patches.
AI Features: AI-driven features in the Phone 3a Lite like Essential Key and Essential Space help jot down and manage notes, thoughts, and files, while Essential Search lets users find offline content.
IP Rating: The device has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes.
Colours: The device is available in two colours: black and white.
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price
Nothing Phone 3a Lite’s price is GBP 249 and Euro 249 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and GBP 279 and Euro 289 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.