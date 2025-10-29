Budget-Friendly Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched — Check Design, Specs, Features, Price

Chipset: At the heart of the Phone 3a Lite is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with an eight-core CPU, clocking up to 2.5 GHz and tackling heavy workloads and steady gaming.

Camera: The camera array on the Phone 3a Lite includes a 50MP main sensor supporting 4K video recording at 30fps, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Photography modes include Ultra XDR for dynamic range, Portrait for bokeh effects, Auto Tone for quick edits, Night for dark scenes, Macro for close-ups, and Motion Capture.

Display: The Phone 3a Lite boasts a 6.77-inch Full HD+ Amoled display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming.

Operating System: The device runs Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15, with OS features like Smart Drawer, Private Space, and App Locker. Nothing promises three years of Android upgrades and six years of security patches.

AI Features: AI-driven features in the Phone 3a Lite like Essential Key and Essential Space help jot down and manage notes, thoughts, and files, while Essential Search lets users find offline content.

IP Rating: The device has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes.

Colours: The device is available in two colours: black and white.