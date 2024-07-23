Budget 2024: Here's What Technology Leaders Have To Say

Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief Analyst, Founder and CEO

“The Indian technology sector is at a cusp of massive change and it will require concerted government efforts to maximise the potential possible here on. The proposed budget has done exceptionally well to focus and fine balance between research innovation and some of the focus industries like e-commerce, agriculture and space tech. However, what needs to be done a lot more to provide avenues, finances and other support systems to foster the Indian software ecosystem and the skills required thereby encouraging to develop in India, for the world.

Another area that deserves attention and focus is helping and eating startups to list in India and not foreign exchanges. This can be achieved by building policies that encourage and provide clear benefit of listing in the country domestically.

A lot more focus on artificial intelligence and other forward-looking technologies must also be laid to ensure India can truly compete on global platforms. Given the recent focus on semiconductor and related industries and was hoping to hear more on that account. Some other things that the budget did well was to focus on reduction in duties for mobile components and IT based system for Property records and tech platform for IBC.”