BSNL Launches Voice Over WiFi Services — How Does It Work?
VoWiFi enables customers to make and receive voice calls and messages over a Wi-Fi network, ensuring clear and reliable connectivity in areas with weak mobile signal.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), India's state-owned telecommunications provider, on Thursday announced the nationwide rollout of Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), also known as Wi-Fi Calling.
The service is now available to BSNL customers across all telecom circles in the country. VoWiFi enables customers to make and receive voice calls and messages over a Wi-Fi network, ensuring clear and reliable connectivity in areas with weak mobile signal such as homes, offices, basements, and remote locations.
How Does VoWiFi Work?
"VoWiFi is an IMS-based service that supports seamless handovers between Wi-Fi and mobile networks. Calls are made using the customer’s existing mobile number and phone dialer, without the need for third-party applications," the ministry said in a statement.
VoWiFi is supported on most modern smartphones. The users only need to enable Wi-Fi Calling in their handset settings.
For device compatibility and support, customers may visit the nearest BSNL customer service centre or contact the BSNL helpline.
You can also follow these steps to enable VoWiFi:
Step 1: Connect your handset to Wi-Fi.
Step 2: Go to Settings > SIM Card & Mobile Data (or similar).
Step 3: Select your SIM.
Step 4: Find and turn on Wi-Fi Calling (or VoWiFi)
How Much Will VoWiFi Cost?
VoWiFi also helps reduce network congestion and is offered free of cost, with no additional charges for Wi-Fi calls.
The service is particularly beneficial in rural and remote areas where mobile coverage may be limited, provided a stable Wi-Fi connection is available, including BSNL Bharat Fibre or other broadband services.
"The launch of VoWiFi is an important step in BSNL’s network modernisation programme and its commitment to improving connectivity across the country, especially in underserved areas," said the ministry in a press statement.