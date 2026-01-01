BSNL Launches Voice Over WiFi Services — How Does It Work?

"VoWiFi is an IMS-based service that supports seamless handovers between Wi-Fi and mobile networks. Calls are made using the customer’s existing mobile number and phone dialer, without the need for third-party applications," the ministry said in a statement.

VoWiFi is supported on most modern smartphones. The users only need to enable Wi-Fi Calling in their handset settings.

For device compatibility and support, customers may visit the nearest BSNL customer service centre or contact the BSNL helpline.

You can also follow these steps to enable VoWiFi:

Step 1: Connect your handset to Wi-Fi.

Step 2: Go to Settings > SIM Card & Mobile Data (or similar).

Step 3: Select your SIM.

Step 4: Find and turn on Wi-Fi Calling (or VoWiFi)