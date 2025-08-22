'Blocky, Oversized, Ugly' — Android Users Slam Changes In Phone, Contacts Layout

Android users are not holding back their annoyance after Google’s mobile operating system got a sudden and — for many — quite unwelcome UI update.

The Android calling interface has apparently been revamped, with bigger buttons for call end, keypad, mute, and speaker options. The Phone app and contacts and call lists have been tweaked, with horizontal lines separating each contact and last dialled numbers.

Also, like iOS, there is a slide option to answer or decline an incoming call. These changes have reportedly shown up despite users not downloading any update on their device.

While the Contacts interface update looks to be aimed at enhancing clarity between each contact in a user’s list, it can be argued that the contact list was quite clean earlier as well, and the separating lines are an unnecessary, jarring addition.

The main eyesore for many users is the now-huge Call End button, which in its red avatar looks quite over-the-top and in-your-face.