'Blocky, Oversized, Ugly' — Android Users Slam Changes In Phone, Contacts Layout
The Android calling interface has been revamped, with bigger buttons for call end, keypad, mute, and speaker options.
Android users are not holding back their annoyance after Google’s mobile operating system got a sudden and — for many — quite unwelcome UI update.
The Android calling interface has apparently been revamped, with bigger buttons for call end, keypad, mute, and speaker options. The Phone app and contacts and call lists have been tweaked, with horizontal lines separating each contact and last dialled numbers.
Also, like iOS, there is a slide option to answer or decline an incoming call. These changes have reportedly shown up despite users not downloading any update on their device.
While the Contacts interface update looks to be aimed at enhancing clarity between each contact in a user’s list, it can be argued that the contact list was quite clean earlier as well, and the separating lines are an unnecessary, jarring addition.
The main eyesore for many users is the now-huge Call End button, which in its red avatar looks quite over-the-top and in-your-face.
Android Users Slam UI Update In Calling, Contacts
Reddit and X users alike have criticised the new design updates, calling them “oversized and ugly.”
A Motorola user posted on Reddit, “The phone app used to be perfection. Now the buttons are blocky, oversized, and ugly! Who thought this was a good idea?” The user added, “I never updated either... It just... Showed up!”
One user wrote on X: “What in the HUGE MESS IS THIS?! I'm not blind bruh!!?”
Yet another user wrote on Reddit: “I went to call someone and none of the buttons that I was used to were located in the same place.”
With regard to the swipe feature for taking or declining calls, one Android user wrote: “I hate how they forced me to swipe left/right to attend calls.”
However, some pointed out a way-around the swipe feature. By going to “Incoming call gestures” under Phone Settings, one can revert to “Single tap,” which was the default option earlier. The other changes though don't appear to have a workaround yet.