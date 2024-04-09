BlackBerry Partners With AMD To Advance Foundational Precision And Control In Robotics

BlackBerry Ltd. has announced a collaboration with semiconductor company AMD to advance robotic systems by enabling low latency and jitter and repeatable determinism. Together, the companies will offer real-time capabilities in robotics-focused hardware through a platform that aims to enhance performance, reliability and scalability for robotic systems in industrial and healthcare.

The platform combines BlackBerry QNX expertise in real-time foundational software solutions and the QNX software development platform with heterogeneous hardware solutions enabled by AMD Kria K26 system-on-module.

According to BlackBerry, this combination enables sensor fusion, improved data processing, real-time control, industrial networking and reduced latency in robotic applications. Additionally, integration and optimisation of software and hardware components helps streamline development processes and accelerate time-to-market for robotic solutions, the company said.

"With the QNX software development platform, customers can start development quickly on the AMD Kria KR260 Starter Kit and seamlessly scale to other higher performance AMD platforms as their needs evolve," said Chetan Khona, senior director, AMD.

Grant Courville, vice president, product and strategy, BlackBerry QNX, said, "An integrated solution by BlackBerry QNX through our collaboration with AMD will provide an integrated software-hardware foundation offering real-time performance, low latency and determinism, to ensure that critical robotic tasks are executed with the same level of precision and responsiveness every single time.”

"These are crucial attributes for industries carrying out finely tuned operations, such as the fast-growing industries of autonomous mobile robots and surgical robotics," Courville added.