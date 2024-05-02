BlackBerry Introduces Generative AI-Powered Cybersecurity Advisor Cylance Assistant

BlackBerry Ltd. has announced the general availability of Cylance Assistant, a generative AI cybersecurity advisor aimed at helping organisations speed up decision-making and stop threats faster with fewer resources. It combines advanced capabilities that leverage Cylance AI features, built into the cybersecurity platform.

The advisor provides faster, expert guidance and recommendations to security analysts and analyses large quantities of data, combining it with threat research to deliver recommendations in plain language, the company said.

Cylance Assistant evaluates, interprets and suggests the best course of action in real-time by understanding the context and providing guidance without asking, according to BlackBerry. The result is quicker investigations and reasonable resolution of security threats, including adversarial AI and polymorphic malware. The assistant uses privacy-preserved, responsible AI principles and doesn't share customer data to train models.

"It helps thwart more threats and empowers your staff to make quicker, more informed decisions, catapulting your security operations to new heights. Cylance Assistant understands context because it knows where you are in your investigation, reducing time spent identifying and remediating risks on a single platform without incurring additional costs for the service," said Shiladitya Sircar, senior vice president, of product engineering and data science, BlackBerry.

The Cylance Assistant utilises Amazon Web Services' generative AI service, Amazon Bedrock, to help organisations enhance their cybersecurity operations and achieve better outcomes. Amazon Bedrock offers foundation model options from leading AI providers via a single API for companies to build and scale generative AI applications.

"Cylance Assistant is a great example of how generative AI can help solve some of the world's most difficult challenges," said Matt Garman, AWS senior vice president of sales and marketing. "As BlackBerry continues to drive cybersecurity innovation, we're proud to offer them the most popular and advanced foundation models with Amazon Bedrock."