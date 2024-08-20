Tencent-Backed ‘Wukong’ Makes Gaming History in First-Day Frenzy

Black Myth: Wukong, an action-adventure title based on the antics of the fabled Monkey King, garnered more than 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam shortly after its global debut Tuesday. That surpassed records set by much-hyped titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring, according to data tracker SteamDB. It overtook fifth-ranked Dota 2 and then Lost Ark by that metric, which measures the peak number of people playing the game on Steam, at any given time around the world.