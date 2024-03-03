BPO Workers At Risk Of Getting Replaced By AI Pretty Quickly: Nasscom Chairman

Workers in the business process outsourcing sector are at the maximum risk of getting impacted by the influx of generative artificial intelligence, IT industry body Nasscom's chairman, Rajesh Nambiar, has said.

Nambiar, who is also the chairman and managing director of global technology major Cognizant's India unit, said workers in the software services industry, the Indian tech industry's mainstay, do not have much to worry about.

"People who work on process-related industry, which we traditionally used to call as BPO... some of that runs the risk of getting replaced with an AI engine pretty quickly," he said at a seminar organised in Pune over the weekend.

He stressed that the $48.9 billion business-process-management industry has evolved quite a bit from merely managing simple business processes.

There are heightened concerns around the impact of AI on jobs, especially in the over $250-billion Indian tech sector, which contributes substantially to the overall GDP of the country.

In the case of the software services industry, Nambiar said professionals who do not use AI as part of their work "run the risk of getting replaced" by those using AI.

A majority of IT services players are deploying their investments in training their workforce on AI-related skills to help clients' demands in the future.