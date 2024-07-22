Tech Jobs: Demand For AI, ML Engineers, BPO Executives Surges Since 2022, Says Report

The demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning engineers has seen a significant increase, surging 433% since 2022, according to a report by job aggregation website Indeed, which reflects the growing reliance on AI and ML technologies across various sectors.

This is closely followed by business process outsourcing executives, which saw a 314% increase in demand, highlighting the continued expansion of the outsourcing and customer service industries, the report stated.

These two roles, though vastly different in skill requirements, are driving significant employment growth at both ends of the skill spectrum, according to the report that was based on demand data on various professions and industries on Indeed from January 2022 to June 2024.

The report added that AI/ML engineers represent highly specialised, technical positions, while BPO executives are indicative of the robust demand for more generalised, customer-oriented roles.

Meanwhile, the report revealed that receptionists, travel consultants, and electricians also feature prominently on the list, showcasing a diverse range of in-demand roles.

Job postings for receptionists have increased by 310%, highlighting the need for effective front-office management and customer interaction, while travel consultants have experienced a 285% rise, suggesting a revival in the travel and tourism sector as people regain confidence in travelling post-pandemic. This trend could be driven by a combination of increased leisure travel and the resumption of business travel, reflecting a broader recovery in the tourism sector, it added.

On the sectoral front, the report found that the sanitation and construction industries are also experiencing the highest growth, with job postings increasing 160% and 121%, respectively.

Other sectors showing significant job growth include education and medical research, reflecting rising needs in healthcare and educational services.

“These trends offer valuable insights for jobseekers and employers alike, illustrating how both high-tech and service-oriented roles are essential to the evolving job landscape,” said Sashi Kumar, Indeed India head of sales.

- With inputs from PTI.